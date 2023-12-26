Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog was stolen from a home in Rockbridge County on Christmas Day, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call at around 2:45 p.m. from the 700 block of Reid Road reporting that two women had stolen a white Great Pyrenees.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.

