Firefighters save Christmas: Deliver gifts to family devastated by house fire

FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - In the face of adversity, a heartwarming story of resilience and community spirit emerges this holiday season as firefighters ensure three kids have presents under their tree.

Five days before Christmas, Aaliyah Roberts and her three children lost their home to a fire.

“I threw on some clothes and got my cat and ran out the front door being chased by flames and smoke,” recounted Aaliyah.

The flames engulfed their house, along with cherished possessions like a tree adorned with lights that the kids adored and the eagerly awaited gifts.

“The kids’ Christmas presents were in my room, which caught fire first in the closet,” explained Aaliyah. “And that was my first thought was their presents being gone.”

However, unexpected kindness arrived for the family through volunteer firefighters, who came bearing new gifts.

“Nobody wants to see little kids - and there were three in this case - go without Christmas,” highlighted Henry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Cowen. “It was talked about, and it just came together very quickly.”

“We gathered some money, sent some folks shopping, has a wrapping station at the firehouse, and then delivered some presents,” added Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Morris Ledbetter.

This unexpected act revitalized the family’s hope for Christmas. The family says they had enough gifts to open that day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“It wasn’t until I got home and saw the number of things they had brought that it really amazed me,” expressed Aaliyah’s dad, Jay Roberts.

For the firefighters, it wasn’t merely a duty; it was about preserving the magic for those who needed it most.

“As a volunteer. It’s what we feel like we do every day,” shared Ledbetter. “(But) at Christmas, it’s a little more special. Especially for the kids.”

“Hopefully, some of these kids will one day take our place in the fire department and continue this spirit of giving,” added Cowen.

Christmas, initially appearing bleak, suddenly sparkled with promise.

“You really saved Christmas for my grandkids, for my daughter, for my family,” said Jay. “And for that, I’m extremely grateful.”

“You guys have blessed my children more than you’ll ever know,” said Aaliyah. “They’ve had the best Christmas of their lives.”

It’s a reminder that a little kindness and community effort can illuminate even the darkest of days.

Click here to donate to the Roberts family.

