Ken Jennings comments on Mayim Bialik's departure from "Jeopardy!"

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018.(AP Photo)
By TMX
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(TMX) - Ken Jennings has opened up about taking over hosting duties on “Jeopardy!” full time after the departure of fellow host Mayim Bialik.

Following the 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek, executive producer Mike Richards took the helm for a short time. Last summer, producers announced that Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” champion and consulting producer, would split hosting duties with the “Big Bang theory” star.

In an announcement earlier this month, Bialik said she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of the program, and said she was “deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

In a statement, Sony Pictures Television said they made the move to “maintain continuity for our viewers,” but said they “hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, Jennings revealed the changeup caught him “off guard.”

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” he told the outlet.

“But on my end, I’m just a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster,” Jennings said.

Jennings is the winningest contestant in “Jeopardy!” history, with 74 consecutive wins on his first streak, plus appearances in tournaments, earning a total of $4,522,700. He also won money on several game shows other than “Jeopardy!”

“It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go,” Jennings said.

“But I loved growing up with ‘Jeopardy!’ where Alex was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it’s impossible to fill those shoes,” Jennings said. “But it’s such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

