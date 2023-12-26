Roanoke Police share safety tips for protecting your homes and holiday gifts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The days after Christmas are usually the most tempting for thieves trying to take holiday goodies.

The holiday season brings in joy and presents at the end of the year, but as a Roanoke Police Department (RPD) community resource officer explained, it also brings an uptick of burglaries across the city.

“Lock your cars and don’t leave valuable items or boxes in your car,” Officer Jacob Underwood said. “Don’t leave your porch light [on] if you’re going to have 15 boxes that have just been delivered by Amazon underneath that light.”

Underwood explained placing empty electronic boxes on the curb can also make your home a target for thieves.

“That is what brings [more visibility to thieves],” Underwood said. “Just because they walk past at 2 p.m. doesn’t mean they’re going to hit it at 2 p.m.”

Throwing your bulky trash boxes at a transfer center, like the one on Hollins Road in Roanoke, could help protect your home and belongings.

“The effort there could save your car from being stolen, the property damage element that comes typically with these burglaries and breaks ins, the element of your safety alone, just in those 15 minutes of going down and throwing those things away,” Underwood explained.

While police typically see an increase in burglaries around the holidays, Underwood explained RPD’s Steady Blues initiative with more patrolling officers has been successful in deterring thieves and porch pirates.

“I have seen in specific areas, such as the southside of Roanoke, a downward slope of calls that indicate burglaries and thefts,” Underwood added. “Even if we still have that upward slope, the fact that the community members are seeing that involvement, hopefully we can continue into that success as well.”

Installing Ring and security cameras can not only prevent burglaries, but it can also help police in their investigation. If you do have a break in, you should always call 911 and report it.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.