Set good, attainable goals in the new year

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Often times, we take a look at the new year as a blank slate to start over and set new resolutions.

However, many times, many of those resolutions are forgotten a couple weeks into the new year.

Here @ Home welcomes Holly Humphreys from Thriveworks to talk about setting goals for the new year, what kinds of goals could we be setting to improve our overall well-being and the best way to go about crafting those goals.

Listen in to our conversation and see what works for your goals for 2024!

