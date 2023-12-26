South Boston appoints interim Police Chief

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston has appointed an interim Chief of Police after the firing of Bryan Young.

Ronnie Edmonds, who has been with the department since 1990, was appointed as interim Chief of Police.

“Chief Edmonds’s dedication to his community, love of law enforcement, and ability to be an effective leader made him the right choice to lead the South Boston Police Department during this time”, said South Boston Town Manager Thomas Raab. “He has the full support of the administration and staff, we look forward to having his guidance and leadership directing our officers.”

Edmonds has held several positions with the department including patrol officer, leader of the department’s tactical unit, First Sergeant, and Lieutenant.

