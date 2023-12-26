Birthdays
Wytheville Police looking for missing man

Brandon Lee Schmadeka, missing from Wytheville
Brandon Lee Schmadeka, missing from Wytheville
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wytheville Police Department is trying to find a missing man.

Brandon Lee Schmadeka, 45, is homeless, but had been keeping in contact with his family, according to police. Family last had contact with him December 13, 2023, and reported him missing five days later.

Police report they have tried to locate him for several days in the areas and places he is known to frequent.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 276-223-3300. You can also leave tips at (276) 223-3310 or wpdtips@wytheville.org.

