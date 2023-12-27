Affordable motel faces delays, yet holds hope for those in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Least of These Ministry is converting the former Apple Valley Motel to aid Roanoke’s homeless population, but they’ve encountered delays.

While the grand opening of “Suites by TLOT” on January 1st is no longer feasible, leaders remain optimistic about the progress achieved and the potential impact it holds for those in need.

Within two months, the motel has undergone a significant transformation. The ministry is leasing the Franklin Road building to provide an affordable accommodation option.

“We have scrubbed, we have painted, we are laying down new flooring, that’s been one of the delays,” explained Director Dawn Sandoval.

The primary delay revolves around awaiting the installation of new flooring and donated furniture. Once completed, it will cater to individuals experiencing homelessness with fixed incomes, not as a homeless shelter or free housing.

“They generally will stay in a motel for whatever time their money allows them to. And then it runs out in probably 10 days, and they’re outside for the remaining 20 to 21 days of a month,” added Sandoval.

The initiative has faced opposition and concerns due to it’s location.

Board officials did explain that since the property’s zoning allows a motel, there was nothing they could do to stop the project – even if they wanted to.

Director Dawn Sandoval assures people there will be a vetting process.

“We do not plan to come to a community and do something that is negative, this has always been a positive project,” said Sandoval.

The motel aims to provide temporary shelter, offering a roof over individuals’ heads and a bed at night while they save for permanent housing.

“It’s just constant moving,” added Sandoval. “There’s no stability, no feeling of belonging anywhere. So, we’re just hoping to continue to save lives until people’s circumstances change.”

The new goal is to open by February 1st, arriving just in time for the harsh winter weather.

The non-profit is still in need of volunteers and donations:

Financial donations can be made online via PayPal . Checks can be mailed to 602 Marshall Ave, SW in Roanoke, VA, 24016.

You can also visit an Amazon.com wish list to purchase items for the project.

Corporate sponsorships are available! Reach out to Dawn Sandoval for more information.

