Bald Eagle shot in Wythe co.

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Wildlife officials are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle in Wythe County.

The bird was brought to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke Co. on Christmas Eve, and ultimately was euthanized because of the severe injury it had suffered several days earlier near Max Meadows.

The nine and half pound female was admitted to the wildlife center with a gunshot wound to the wing. An x-ray of the injury shows just how serious it was.

Haley Olsen-Hodges is Director of Operations at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke County.

“It had been shot through the wing, broke the bone, but then there’s this shrapnel in here,” Olsen-Hodges said. “This is not an accident. This is purposeful injury.’

A non-profit that depends on donations, the wildlife rehabilitation center and hospital aims to heal the animals in its care and return them to the wild.

In the case of the young eagle, wildlife officials had been trying to capture the injured bird for over a week.

There was no humane way, Olsen Hodges said, to save the eagle’s life.

“To think that we’ve forgotten already how imperiled these birds are,” Olsen-Hodges said, “and that there are people out there who don’t care, that think it’s okay to shoot a bird like this is, yeah, it’s a crime, but it’s also a moral offense too, regardless of what the law says.”

The Bald Eagle is no longer an endangered species, but it is still protected.

And shooting one is a federal crime.

Olsen-Hodges said she hopes someone with information on the Wythe County case will contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

“The point of the story is not to make everyone really bummed out about the holidays,” she said. “It’s so we can go into the New Year in a very sobering mindset to do better than the year before.”

