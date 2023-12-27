Career Corner: How to stand out in a competitive job market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If getting a new job is on your new year’s resolution list, you need to know that there will be some more competition for those jobs this coming year than in years past.

We’re heading into 2024 with fewer jobs available than we’ve seen in about six years, so we sit down with Tim Saunders, Business Engagement & Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works, to tell us how job seekers can stand out in a more competitive job market and which employers will be doing the most hiring in 2024.

Listen in to our conversation, and visit these Career Work Centers for more:

VIRGINIA CAREER WORKS CENTERS:

Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center

3125 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501 434-455-5940

Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center

3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24019 540-613-8220

Virginia Career Works Covington Center

106 North Maple Avenue, Covington, VA 24426 540-613-6370

Virginia Career Works Franklin Center

50 Claiborne Avenue Rocky Mount, VA 24151 540-483-0179

