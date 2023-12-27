Clifton Forge gets new police chief

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Clifton Forge Police Department has a new chief after his predecessor resigned.

Scott Balser has been appointed chief, according to Clifton Forge Mayor Jeff Irvine.

Balser succeeds Chief Chad Wickline, whose resignation is effective January 1. He is taking a new position as second in command with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.