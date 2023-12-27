Birthdays
Clifton Forge gets new police chief

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Clifton Forge Police Department has a new chief after his predecessor resigned.

Scott Balser has been appointed chief, according to Clifton Forge Mayor Jeff Irvine.

Balser succeeds Chief Chad Wickline, whose resignation is effective January 1. He is taking a new position as second in command with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

