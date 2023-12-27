Birthdays
Glock founder dies at 94

Glock founder Gaston Glock
Glock founder Gaston Glock(TMX)
By TMX
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST
(TMX) - Gaston Glock, Austrian engineer and founder of the gun company that bears his name, died Wednesday at the age of 94, the Glock company announced.

Glock started the company in 1963 in Deutsch-Wagram, near Vienna, first manufacturing injection-molding parts before manufacturing military products including knives and grenade casings in the 1970s. In the early 1980s, he developed the semi-automatic Glock service pistol for the Austrian military.

The company grew and spread around the world, with its firearms used by many of the world’s militaries and police forces.

In a message on its website, the Glock company said its founder “not only revolutionized the world of small arms in the 1980s, but also succeeded in establishing the GLOCK brand as the global leader in the handgun industry.”

“Gaston Glock charted the strategic direction of the GLOCK Group throughout his life and prepared it for the future,” the company said. “His life’s work will continue in his spirit.”

