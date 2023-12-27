Here @ Home offers heating safety reminders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue into the winter months, many families will be using heating equipment to heat their homes.

Here @ Home sits down with Roanoke City Assistant Fire Marshall Raysean Priest to discuss some important safety reminders as the weather turns colder.

Priest talk about the key tips to ensure you’re using heating equipment properly, and the proactive measures you can take to prevent accidents and create a safer environment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.