Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Here @ Home offers heating safety reminders

heating safety
heating safety(heating safety)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue into the winter months, many families will be using heating equipment to heat their homes.

Here @ Home sits down with Roanoke City Assistant Fire Marshall Raysean Priest to discuss some important safety reminders as the weather turns colder.

Priest talk about the key tips to ensure you’re using heating equipment properly, and the proactive measures you can take to prevent accidents and create a safer environment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Vidrio mugshot
Man charged with DUI for crash that injured teens; accounts set to help teens’ families
Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
A weak system will bring a few rain/snow showers to the area Friday.
Diminishing rain ends flood threat across region
Brandon Lee Schmadeka, missing from Wytheville
Wytheville Police looking for missing man
Flyers with racially motivated sayings placed on people's property
Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers

Latest News

Teen cited after police chase led to crash in Campbell County
Teen cited after police chase leads to crash
Stolen Dog Found Safe
Stolen Dog Found Safe
Rain Ends Today; We're Tracking Rain/Snow System for Friday
Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-81
WATCH: Video released of tractor-trailer fire on I-81