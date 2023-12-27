Birthdays
Make-A-Wish kids sparking hope this holiday season with motivational hotline

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas may be over but we are still well into the holiday season. A time that can bring a range of stressors, anxiety and pressure for many.

Make-A-Wish is sparking hope with the debut of The Holiday Wish Line, a telephone hotline with messages recorded by wish kids designed to give callers a moment of joy as they navigate the holiday season.

Through Dec. 31, the hotline will give callers a break from everyday stress with messages to inspire togetherness and maintain the festive spirit.

Six wish kids, who have all battled a critical illness, will provide kid-friendly advice, stories, and funny moments via phone. Callers will be asked to select from a series of prompts upon calling the hotline to listen to those messages anytime, any where.

“Hope is a guiding force for wish kids and their families as they face the unimaginable,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “The instant a child’s hope is realized, they experience a powerful, life-changing joy that nurtures their emotional well-being. The Holiday Wish Line allows anyone, at any time, to receive a dose of hope and joy from our wish kids.”

The Holiday Wish Line is (480) 914-9474.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

