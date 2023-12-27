National truckers association names Radford man a ‘Highway Angel’ for kindness on the road

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A truck driver from one of our hometowns is being recognized for his kindness and acts of service while on the road.

Keith Rahn, from Radford, has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). It’s an award that rewards kindness and acts of service on the roadways.

”Looking out for my fellow people that are on the roadway with me is my number one concern as a truck driver,” Rahn said.

Rahn drives a commercial truck across the country, hauling food and keeping a sharp eye out for people in need.

“I drive every single day, and I see a lot of things happen on the roadways,” Rahn said. “If I’ve got extra time, it’s just something I was always taught to do, you stop and help.”

The TCA named Rahn a Highway Angel twice this year, once for helping restrain a drunk driver at a truck stop, and then again for helping a mother and her three young children who were stranded on the highway without a phone.

“I was driving through Ohio, it was extremely foggy, I mean, you couldn’t see 100 feet in front of you,” Rahn said. “I saw her, I stopped, I used my truck to block the lane. My truck’s a lot bigger, it can take a hit if it needs to. I don’t want to sacrifice my truck, but it’s better than watching a family get killed.”

The woman nominated Rahn for the Highway Angel award, and said in the nomination form that no one had stopped to help before Rahn did. TCA’s communication manager explained being named a Highway Angel is one way to reward kindness on the road.

“It’s important to keep recognizing [truckers] and telling the stories,” Hunter Livesay said. “They’re really the knights out on the road.”

Rahn explained he’s honored to be named a Highway Angel, and he hopes more people help their fellow neighbors in need.

“I have a motto, I try to bring one smile a day on the road,” Rahn said. “Kindness is something that will never die, at least in my opinion. We just have to embrace that kindess.”

Rahn also started a non-profit, Boots2Trucks, to help homeless veterans get back on their feet by providing for their commercial drivers license certification.

