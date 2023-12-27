Residents raise concerns about possible new developments in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mental health and substance abuse clinic could open its doors at a recreational building in Northeast Roanoke. However, some residents have voiced their concerns about this new addition.

“We’re not saying that this is not needed, but we need them to bring more businesses to the empty buildings here besides just clinics,” said the president of the Noble Neighborhood Watch, Clay McClintock.

He reached out to WDBJ7 after learning about a proposed mental health and substance abuse clinic on Williamson Road.

“If you put a clinic right there where they’re at, then they don’t have to try to come all the way to Williamson Road, maybe being high or whatever they are to get here,’’ added McClintock.

Acadia Healthcare, a Tennessee-based company, would operate the clinic in a currently vacant lot.

McClintock emphasized his biggest concern is the lack of clinics in other areas with a higher record of substance abuse. He said people are also concerned about more cars in the area.

Acadia has filed a special exception application to open the facility. They say in the application that they don’t expect to bring heavy traffic to the area, and anticipate most people will walk to the clinic.

McClintock wondered where those who are dropped off will go after receiving help.

“It’s not just them that we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a lot of the other issues. And like I said, the biggest thing is, why don’t we go to the zip code with no clinics?” questioned McClintock.

Acadia’s request says this is a great spot for the clinic, saying it will further the city’s Comprehensive Plan and help grow the economy. But Williamson Road has multiple clinics, and McClintock questions the need for another.

“We understand there’s a lot of empty buildings out here, but why not spend time talking and bringing in new businesses that can help thrive the area back to where it was that one time before?” asked McClintock.

The executive director of The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association Valerie Brown commented on the potential new development.

We contacted the Board of Zoning Appeals for comments but have not received a response.

The zoning appeals committee will hold a public hearing Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. and will make a decision.

