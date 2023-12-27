Roanoke suing several pharmaceutical companies, they say over increased insulin prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The city of Roanoke and Roanoke City School Board are both joining in on a federal class action lawsuit against 18 companies. They believe pharmaceutical companies have been raising their insulin prices for profit.

They are bringing claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, also known as RICO.

According to city attorney, Tim Spencer, Both the schools and city are self-insured for employee healthcare and are seeking to recover the damages they have suffered, providing healthcare services to their employees. Roanoke has a larger than average number of employees suffering from diabetes that use insulin. The City’s outside legal counsel believes the city can prove that the pharmaceutical companies they’re suing have artificially inflated the prices of 19 insulin medications.

They’re calling it an insulin pricing scheme. For example, the court documents cite a report from the Mayo Clinic claiming that the price of Insulin from the company Eli Lilly has soared from $21 to $322 over the past 20 years.

“The city believes that these price increases were not the product of a competitive market, nor the result from expensive research aimed at improving the drugs,” said Spencer, in a statement.

The list includes major companies like CVS, Express Scripts and Optum RX.

An Optum RX spokesperson told WDBJ7 “We have long been focused on lowering the net cost of prescription drugs, including insulin. Our clients and consumers count on us to be a counterweight to the substantial market power of manufacturers, which have sole discretion in setting and raising prices for their products. This lawsuit is without merit and we will defend against these allegations.”

The city is seeking to recover the extra costs paid providing this drug to employees and also court costs . Eli Lilly responded saying they had no comment and the rest have not responded yet.

