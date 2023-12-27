TSA: Man denies having loaded gun that was found in bag at Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prevented a Bedford County man from taking his handgun onto a flight, according to TSA.

When the checkpoint X-ray unit alarm sounded on the gun among the man’s carry-on items December 26, TSA officers asked him if he had a gun in his carry-on bag. He said no, according to TSA, until police opened the bag and pulled out a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man then told TSA officials he typically carries his gun when he drives to work, but had to fly to Atlanta and he forgot he usually has his gun with him, according to TSA.

TSA says the man, whose name has not been released. was cited by police and faces a fine for taking a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“The fact that this individual claimed that he routinely carries a gun and then denied it when specifically asked by our officers if there was a gun in his carry-on bag is outrageous,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Not only did he have a loaded gun, but he also was toting a knife among his belongings, also prohibited through a security checkpoint. This was a careless and irresponsible act on the part of the traveler. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint.”

TSA released this information about guns on flights:

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Additionally, contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app, which has a handy "What can I bring?" feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly.

