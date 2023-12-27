Virginia Tech fans gear up for military bowl

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech football fans are gearing up for Wednesday’s Military Bowl game against Tulane.

The will game will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland and kicks off at 2 p.m.

Tech fans in Blacksburg are certain the Hokies won’t let them down.

“I think it’s just about the confidence with tech football. I think if we can get that together... we’ll have the fans and I definitely think we’ll have a chance of winning,” said student Cassell Mcmillian.

You can watch the game live on ESPN.

