WATCH: Video released of tractor-trailer fire on I-81

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Fire-EMS released a video of Tuesday’s tractor-trailer fire on I-81.

Crews say they responded shortly after 3 p.m. to I-81N at mile marker 112.3 for a tractor-trailer fire.

The tractor was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control quickly. However, crews say the extension into the trailer was very difficult to extinguish. The truck was full of empty caskets, and firefighters used saws to open the top of the trailer.

Total Car Care used a skid steer and excavator to roll the trailer onto its side, making the fire easier to extinguish.

No injuries were reported and the fire was cleared in around two and a half hours.

