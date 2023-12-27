Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Woman accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen pleads not guilty

A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind...
A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind a door.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Electra Schrock entered her plea in superior court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During the hearing, she could be seen from behind the door every now and then.

Her defense attorneys argue the case is being over-charged and should be a misdemeanor.

Schrock, who is a neighbor of Sheen’s, allegedly broke into his home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

She is being held on $75,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Vidrio mugshot
Man charged with DUI for crash that injured teens; accounts set to help teens’ families
Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas
Brandon Lee Schmadeka, missing from Wytheville
Wytheville Police looking for missing man
A weak system will bring a few rain/snow showers to the area Friday.
Diminishing rain has ended the flood threat across the region
Flyers with racially motivated sayings placed on people's property
Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers

Latest News

FILE - Lee Sun-kyun is shown at Incheon Nonhyun Police Station earlier this year after being...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
2 teens hurt in accidental mall shooting the day after Christmas, mayor says
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 27, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 27, 2023