Almost 5 million blenders recalled over fire risk

(TMX) - BlendJet is recalling 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders after dozens reports of injuries and property damage related to the units overheating and catching fire, as well as the blenders’ blades breaking off while in use.

The recall announced Thursday includes 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders sold at Walmart, Target and Costco stores in the United States, plus around 117,000 sold in Canada.

According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company received approximately 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, with one report of a laceration injury as a result. The company received 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of approximately $150,000, and 49 reports of minor burns.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled blenders. According to the company, units where the first 4 digits of the serial number are between 5201–5542 must be identified through the use of the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool at blendjet.com/safetyandrecall.

In order to receive a free replacement for the BlendJet 2 base unit, consumers will need to “remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces” to BlendJet at blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com.

Over the summer, Consumer Reports conducted an investigation into the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender based on the number of complaints lodged about the product. In a durability test, Consumer Reports said the blender’s blade assembly “broke off completely.”

“We are concerned by the number of complaints and the severity of issues consumers are reporting about the BlendJet 2,” said Ashita Kapoor, CR’s associate director of product safety. “Combined with what we saw in our labs, the data has prompted us to ask the government to take a closer look at this product and to advise consumers to be aware of the safety issues raised.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.