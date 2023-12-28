Birthdays
Deputy reporting for duty killed in Christmas Eve crash, sheriff’s office says

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas...
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s office in Colorado is mourning the loss of one of its own after one of their deputies died in a crash Christmas Eve.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was in a traffic collision Dec. 24 while on the way to work.

Maloy had served with the sheriff’s office for two years and nine months by the time of his death.

Before serving as a deputy, Maloy had served more than nine years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The sheriff’s office also said Maloy will be remembered as a beloved husband and father as well as a deputy.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are investigating the accident as the members of the sheriff’s office continue to grieve.

