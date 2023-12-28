FIRST ALERT: Watch for patchy, dense fog tonight

Cold air returns by Friday

Besides a spotty shower, most will stay dry through the weekend

FIRST ALERT: Watching the potential for mountain snow showers Friday

[Download the WDBJ7 Weather APP for travel weather updates and alerts]

REST OF TODAY

The flood threat has ended across the region, but you’ll still want to keep an eye out for high streams and creeks, plus wet roadways.

Even though most of the rain is now to our east, we are still hanging on to some lingering moisture.

Watch for some areas of patchy, dense fog tonight. Visibility could be less than a mile at times. Travel with caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement regarding the fog for the areas in orange. Fog will likely develop outside of this region though.

Special Weather Statement (WDBJ7 Weather)

Overnight lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s.

Lows tonight (WDBJ7 Weather)

THURSDAY

We’ll see relatively quiet conditions tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday climb into the mid 50s. A stray shower is possible, but most remain rain-free.

Hourly Outlook Thursday (WDBJ7 Weather)

Thursday will be the last warm day for a bit as cold air takes over starting Friday.

FIRST ALERT: WATCHING THE POSSIBILITY FOR SOME LIGHT, MOUNTAIN SNOW FRIDAY

Cold air comes knocking on our door Friday.

A slow moving area of low pressure is expected to bring some spotty rain and possible snow showers for some of us. The snow chance is more likely for higher elevations and areas west of the Blue Ridge. This will not be a major event.

Watching for snow chance (WDBJ7 Weather)

A bulk of the snow will stay in the West Virginia mountains, but we can’t rule out a light dusting for the far Southwestern Counties in our region, the Highlands, as well as along the WV/VA state line.

Mountain Snow (WDBJ7 Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD: COLD START TO THE NEW YEAR

We’re expecting highs to drop into the 30s and 40s, and lows to be in the 20s and 30s to end 2023. Be prepared to dress warm on New Year’s Eve!

We’re watching the first week of January for another possible mountain snow event. We’ll continue to monitor this and update you with new information as we get closer.

What we're watching (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.