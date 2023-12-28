Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Hometown Eats: A look back on 2023

By Logan Sherrill
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2023, they went BIG as we featured 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with loyal fan bases and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!

Be sure to check out the interactive map for the exact address for each restaurant featured, not just in 2023 but in years past.

If you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, please reach out to Logan Sherrill on his Facebook page, Logan Sherrill or send an email to logan.sherrill@wdbj7.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
A few rain/snow showers move in for some on Friday.
Snowflakes possible for a few hometowns before 2023 ends
Teen cited after police chase led to crash in Campbell County
Teen cited after police chase leads to crash
A new mental health and substance abuse clinic could potentially open its doors at a...
Residents raise concerns about possible new developments in NE Roanoke
Flyers with racially motivated sayings placed on people's property
Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers

Latest News

Hometown Eats: 2023 in Review
Hometown Eats: 2023 in Review
Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies! Recipe in web story!
Hometown Eats showcases ‘Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies’ recipe
*New* Chicken Caesar wrap with a side of homemade mac & cheese at Uncle D's on Electric Road...
Hometown Eats: Uncle D’s