Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Lynchburg residents put up 130 penguin inflatables in their yard for the holidays

If you happen to be driving through Lynchburg you may just see quite a few penguins on...
If you happen to be driving through Lynchburg you may just see quite a few penguins on vacation at the North Pole.(WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Lynchburg has over 100 visitors from the South Pole. If you happen to be driving through Lynchburg you may just see quite a few penguins on vacation at the North Pole.

“We’ve got the north pole, the penguins are actually at the south pole so they went on vacation at the north pole and word spread and more and more kept coming,” explained Tom George.

George says he and his wife started their penguin collection back in 2012. Right now they have about 130 penguin inflatables gathered in their yard -- which he says is an eight hour process to put up.

“It’s effort, but it’s not. Don’t consider it work. Don’t consider it a chore,” said George. He says one penguin wasn’t working this year but was able to get replaced in an unexpected way.

He calls it their orphan penguin.

“We had everything up, it was in the evening and the doorbell rang, that sets off the dog and the dog starts barking and going crazy, by the time I got him settled down, I went to answer the door there’s nobody there, there’s just this orphan penguin there and all I caught was the back-end of a red truck leaving,”

He says they put the inflatables out a little later than normal this year. Rumors started to circulate on Facebook claiming they weren’t putting the penguins out at all. One person spread a rumor that was way far fetched.

“The one that I especially thought was funny was the post that said no, they sold that house, they don’t live there anymore. And I was like, Well, you know, it’s good. I hope I got a good price because I had no idea I sold the house, you know,” said George.

George said they purchased 25 more penguins this year and plan on buying more next year. They want to continue this tradition in the years to come.

“I think I’ve said in the past that if it ever becomes work, or a chore I’ll have to stop doing it. I do it because I like it. But hopefully nobody’s thinking oh, okay, he’s done. He’s never gonna do it. No, that’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying, you know, even though it’s a lot of effort, we enjoy it.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
Oscar Vidrio mugshot
Man charged with DUI for crash that injured teens; accounts set to help teens’ families
A weak system will bring a few rain/snow showers to the area Friday.
Low-end rain chances for the rest of the evening
Flyers with racially motivated sayings placed on people's property
Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers
Brandon Lee Schmadeka, missing from Wytheville
Wytheville Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Hokies Beat Tulane in Military Bowl
Hokies Beat Tulane in Military Bowl
State lawmakers prepare for historic General Assembly session
January to bring historic General Assembly session
Historic General Assembly Session is Ahead
Historic General Assembly Session is Ahead
Potential Roanoke Clinic Raises Concerns
Potential Roanoke Clinic Raises Concerns
The award is given out for acts of kindness on the roadway
National truckers association names Radford man a ‘Highway Angel’ for kindness on the road