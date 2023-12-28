Lynchburg residents put up 130 penguin inflatables in their yard for the holidays

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Lynchburg has over 100 visitors from the South Pole. If you happen to be driving through Lynchburg you may just see quite a few penguins on vacation at the North Pole.

“We’ve got the north pole, the penguins are actually at the south pole so they went on vacation at the north pole and word spread and more and more kept coming,” explained Tom George.

George says he and his wife started their penguin collection back in 2012. Right now they have about 130 penguin inflatables gathered in their yard -- which he says is an eight hour process to put up.

“It’s effort, but it’s not. Don’t consider it work. Don’t consider it a chore,” said George. He says one penguin wasn’t working this year but was able to get replaced in an unexpected way.

He calls it their orphan penguin.

“We had everything up, it was in the evening and the doorbell rang, that sets off the dog and the dog starts barking and going crazy, by the time I got him settled down, I went to answer the door there’s nobody there, there’s just this orphan penguin there and all I caught was the back-end of a red truck leaving,”

He says they put the inflatables out a little later than normal this year. Rumors started to circulate on Facebook claiming they weren’t putting the penguins out at all. One person spread a rumor that was way far fetched.

“The one that I especially thought was funny was the post that said no, they sold that house, they don’t live there anymore. And I was like, Well, you know, it’s good. I hope I got a good price because I had no idea I sold the house, you know,” said George.

George said they purchased 25 more penguins this year and plan on buying more next year. They want to continue this tradition in the years to come.

“I think I’ve said in the past that if it ever becomes work, or a chore I’ll have to stop doing it. I do it because I like it. But hopefully nobody’s thinking oh, okay, he’s done. He’s never gonna do it. No, that’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying, you know, even though it’s a lot of effort, we enjoy it.”

