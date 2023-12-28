Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Man indicted for incident involving fatal Roanoke shooting

Police Investigate Homicide on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke
Police Investigate Homicide on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been indicted by a Roanoke grand jury for an incident involving a fatal shooting in October.

Shaquan Vernon faces charges of robbery and malicious wounding, according to Roanoke Police.

Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest October 26. They found Talib Sincere Van-Johnson dead and two other people injured.

During the investigation, police discovered Van-Johnson and another man tried to rob the homeowner before shots were fired, according to a search warrant WDBJ7 obtained.

Police have not released specific details about how the incident played out or what role Vernon played.

The homeowner told detectives he had been texting Van-Johnson about a marijuana sale.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
Teen cited after police chase led to crash in Campbell County
Teen cited after police chase leads to crash
A few rain/snow showers move in for some on Friday.
Snowflakes possible for a few hometowns before 2023 ends
Flyers with racially motivated sayings placed on people's property
Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers
Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-81
WATCH: Video released of tractor-trailer fire on I-81

Latest News

First pediatric flu death announced in Virginia for current season
Halifax County Crash
Teen Killed in Halifax County Crash
First Alert: Mountain Snow Possible Friday-Saturday
Virginia Tech Def. Tulane 41-20
Virginia Tech Defeats Tulane 41-20