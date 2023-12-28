Man indicted for incident involving fatal Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been indicted by a Roanoke grand jury for an incident involving a fatal shooting in October.

Shaquan Vernon faces charges of robbery and malicious wounding, according to Roanoke Police.

Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest October 26. They found Talib Sincere Van-Johnson dead and two other people injured.

During the investigation, police discovered Van-Johnson and another man tried to rob the homeowner before shots were fired, according to a search warrant WDBJ7 obtained.

Police have not released specific details about how the incident played out or what role Vernon played.

The homeowner told detectives he had been texting Van-Johnson about a marijuana sale.

