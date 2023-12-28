Birthdays
Manage fitness goals in the New Year

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New year, new you is a popular motto this time of year. And with 2024 nearly here, many people are thinking about living a healthier lifestyle.

To help make realistic fitness goals BOCO Fit Rage owner Kristen Reimer joined Here @ Home with a few tips.

Reimer explained the best ways to establish measurable goals and reminded people about a 28-Day Women’s Macro Challenge her business is starting next month.

