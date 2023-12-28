New year brings new network offering for our hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new year will bring changes to the WDBJ programming lineup.

THE365 will be on subchannel 7.2 starting on New Year’s Day. According to Gray Television, “THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.’”

You can watch for free on 7.2 beginning January 1.

With this change, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 7.2 January 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

