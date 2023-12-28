Police on scene of shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are on the scene of an incident involving what they are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday evening.

The investigation is taking place in the 1700 block of Moorman Avenue NW. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

There is no word yet regarding circumstances or whether anyone is in custody.

