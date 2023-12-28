Queen of Clean: Make at-home laundry scent crystals

(WDBJ) - There is nothing better than the smell of clean laundry, but many detergents and dryer sheets use chemicals that can be harmful and irritate skin.

The Queen of Clean explains how to make a 100 percent natural fresh scent crystals to keep the clothes clean and smelling great.

How to:

2 Cups Epsom Salts

15 drops Orange Essential Oil (optional)

15 drops Lavender Essential Oil (optional)

Mason Jar or other container for the Laundry Scent Crystals

In a mixing bowl combine the Epsom Salts and Essential Oils. Use a whisk to mix it up and ensure the oils are fully incorporated.

If you prefer a more mild scent, decrease the amount of oils.

You can use a single oil or combine any ones you like.

Add laundry scent crystals to a container. If you are using a citrus oil in your mix it’s best to store your scent booster in a glass container. If you don’t use citrus oils, use any container.

To Use:

Add 1/8 to 1/4 a cup of Laundry Scent Booster directly to your washing machine tub before you begin the wash cycle.

This recipe yields 8-16 loads.

Warnings & Cautions:

Be careful using the scent booster on linens that guests will use. Be sure they have no allergy issues.

For more tips from Linda Cobb visit her website at QueenOfClean.com.

