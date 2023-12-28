Birthdays
Remembering Dave Freeman, record label owner and music historian

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - His name might not be familiar to many fans of Bluegrass and Old-time music, but Dave Freeman’s influence is undeniable.

The record label owner and music historian died Christmas Day in North Carolina.

County Sales has been a fixture in downtown Floyd for decades. Freeman brought the business and his family to western Virginia in 1973.

An outgrowth of County Records, the record store quickly became the main hub in the United States for old-time, bluegrass and traditional American string music.

Corbin Hayslett is the General Manager of County Sales.

“The amount of people, not just musicians, but collectors and just enjoyers of traditional music who sought out County Sales and sought out Floyd thanks to Dave Freeman really is immeasurable,” Hayslett told WDBJ7.

And County Sales is only part of Freeman’s impact as a businessman and historian. He opened the Record Depot, a wholesale distributor in Roanoke. And he owned influential labels, including County Records and Rebel Records.

WDBJ7 spoke with Freeman in 1998, when two Rebel releases were nominated for Grammy Awards.

“Just about everyone in Bluegrass Music, artist-wise has at one time or another been on one of our labels, and worked with the groups that we’ve recorded, so that’s one of the biggest pleasures of the thing is getting to know the people,” he said.

Bluegrass Today writer and editor John Lawless said Freeman was also known for his integrity.

“Nobody doubted Dave Freeman’s word,” Lawless said in an interview. “Everyone in the industry always knew that if you had a handshake deal with Dave Freeman that he would be as good as his word.”

Rebel Records is still in business with Freeman’s son Mark at the helm.

And County Sales now operates as a nonprofit, part of Dave Freeman’s impressive legacy in the world of Bluegrass and Old-time music.

