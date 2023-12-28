Teen dies after wreck in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck in Halifax County, according to Virginia State Police.

The wreck happened just after midnight Wednesday along Old Cluster Springs Road (Rt. 704) about one mile south of Rt. 360.

Police say a 17-year-old boy from Halifax County was driving a car that went off the road and struck several trees.

The teen, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, VSP said. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.