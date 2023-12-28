Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Teen dies after wreck in Halifax County

A teenager died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck in Halifax County, authorities said.
File photo
File photo
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck in Halifax County, according to Virginia State Police.

The wreck happened just after midnight Wednesday along Old Cluster Springs Road (Rt. 704) about one mile south of Rt. 360.

Police say a 17-year-old boy from Halifax County was driving a car that went off the road and struck several trees.

The teen, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, VSP said. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
Teen cited after police chase led to crash in Campbell County
Teen cited after police chase leads to crash
A few rain/snow showers move in for some on Friday.
Dense fog early followed by more sunshine
Flyers with racially motivated sayings placed on people's property
Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers
Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-81
WATCH: Video released of tractor-trailer fire on I-81

Latest News

Oscar Vidrio mugshot
Man charged with DUI for crash that injured teens; accounts set to help teens’ families
Holiday Travels
AAA predicts holiday travel expectations
Fatal Carroll County Crash
Fatal Carroll County Crash
FILE: Police lights
Driver charged in fatal crash in Carroll County