Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Woman facing animal abuse charges after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital

A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.
A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.(Oregon Humane Society)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon authorities say a Portland woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she brought her kitten to an area animal hospital barely responsive and dyed pink.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood brought the kitten into the Dove Lewis Animal Hospital on Dec. 12. The animal was suffering from hypothermia and in shock.

Zurcher-Wood reportedly told a veterinarian at the animal hospital that her cat was sick. So, she cleaned her with Windex glass cleaner, Spic and Span household cleaner and rubbing alcohol.

The veterinarian said the woman seemed to not understand that the chemicals she used were toxic to the cat.

Zurcher-Wood was taken into custody the following week and charged with two counts of animal abuse.

This is not the first time Zurcher-Wood has run into legal troubles.

Police said was previously arrested after trying to kidnap a child while wielding a machete.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the kitten is now healthy and is currently with a foster family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
A few rain/snow showers move in for some on Friday.
Snowflakes possible for a few hometowns before 2023 ends
Teen cited after police chase led to crash in Campbell County
Teen cited after police chase leads to crash
A new mental health and substance abuse clinic could potentially open its doors at a...
Residents raise concerns about possible new developments in NE Roanoke
Flyers with racially motivated sayings placed on people's property
Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers

Latest News

Record label owner and music historian Dave Freeman died Christmas Day.
Remembering Dave Freeman, record label owner and music historian
Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl
Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl
7-year-old Mikah Furrow is battling a disease.
7-year-old’s family getting ready to say goodbye as he battles disease
VDH Announces Pediatric Flu Death
7-Year-Old’s Family Getting Ready to Say Goodbye as He Battles Disease
7-Year-Old’s Family Getting Ready to Say Goodbye as He Battles Disease