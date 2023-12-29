Bedford County designated as World War II Heritage City

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service (NPS) has designated Bedford County as a World War II Heritage City.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) wrote a letter to the National Park Service in September requesting that the county be given the designation.

“World War II was a defining period in American history, and Bedford County has been a vocal advocate for memorializing and preserving this history. As the site of the National D-Day Memorial and the homeplace of the Bedford Boys, this decision by NPS introduces the rest of the country to a foundational piece of World War II preservation efforts. I am proud to represent Virginia’s only World War II Heritage City and I applaud the years of hard work by Bedford County and others to make this designation possible,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA).

Bedford County is one of 11 new U.S. communities to receive the distinction.

