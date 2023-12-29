Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time in months, organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival issued a statement about fallout from the 2023 event.

The statement, posted Friday afternoon to social media, says organizers hadn’t been able to comment about the situation due to restrictions by insurance providers.

“Our event had the benefit of festival interruption and abandonment insurance. Receiving coverage for a claim of this magnitude takes a considerable amount of time,” the statement said. “Our insurance policy has language restricting our public pronouncements until the claim is settled. This is the reason we have largely been silent.”

Hundreds of people reached out WDBJ7 during and after the festival to share “horror stories” about the festival, which ended abruptly after a storm rolled through the area in September.

Dozens of people filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office after the event.

Many festival attendees say they’ve been left waiting for refunds since then.

WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike

VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year

Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry

You can read the full statement released Friday below:

“We are extremely sorry for the delay in providing a clear resolution for 2023′s partial cancellation. We know that frustrations are continuing to compound, and fans deserve more communication and information from us. It has pained us immensely that we have not been permitted to do so thus far. For the first time, we have recently been given permission to issue this more complete statement.

Our event had the benefit of festival interruption and abandonment insurance. Receiving coverage for a claim of this magnitude takes a considerable amount of time. The firms representing the Festival expect a response to the claim in the first quarter of 2024 or shortly thereafter. After the response from the insurance companies, we will update all of you and begin the process of providing complete resolutions for everyone.

Our insurance policy has language restricting our public pronouncements until the claim is settled. This is the reason we have largely been silent. It has been incredibly difficult to not publicize evidence to refute many of the reports surrounding the Festival. However, we are unwilling to jeopardize the recovery of the policy for you the fans, prejudice our rights, or prejudice the insurance carriers’ rights. We eagerly await the moment when we can provide full transparency.

The unanticipated, sudden, and extraordinary storms, which put fans, crews, bands, and the event in grave danger were incredibly unfortunate. The damage caused by these storms has yet to be fully revealed. Despite the time this process has taken, we have not stopped working diligently on your behalf. The moment we have the authority, we will address everything in full. This has been brutal for all of us. We continue to work tirelessly to ensure a timely resolution and have taken every step possible on our end to shorten the process.

We fully understand the animosity that many of you have towards this situation. There is so much more to this story than what has come to light. A special thank you to those of you who have continued to support us during these hard times. Your patience and grace has been a testament to the passionate community that surrounds this event and built it to the largest on the continent. It goes without saying that we would be nothing without each of you.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival Team”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.