Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Man killed in Collinsville trailer fire

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a trailer fire in Collinsville Thursday night, according to the Henry County Department of Public Safety.

Crews responded at 10:23 p.m. to the 170 block of Conestoga Court for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters found the man while extinguishing the fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The man’s name will not be released until his family members have been notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Mikah Furrow is battling a disease.
7-year-old’s family getting ready to say goodbye as he battles disease
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Spotty rain/snow showers develop today.
Spotty rain/snow showers move in today
Shooting investigated on Moorman Avenue in Roanoke... 12.28.23
Man being treated after being shot in Roanoke
First pediatric flu death announced in Virginia for current season

Latest News

Where to ring in New Year's Eve in Roanoke
Looking for where to ring in New Year’s Eve in Roanoke?
New Year's Eve Events
New Year's Eve Events Lined Up
Roanoke New Year's Safety Plan
Roanoke Police Have New Year's Safety Plan
A few spotty rain/snow showers develop today.
Friday, December 29, Morning FastCast