Man killed in Collinsville trailer fire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a trailer fire in Collinsville Thursday night, according to the Henry County Department of Public Safety.

Crews responded at 10:23 p.m. to the 170 block of Conestoga Court for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters found the man while extinguishing the fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The man’s name will not be released until his family members have been notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.