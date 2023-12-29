Local gym finds helpful ways to kick off 2024 fitness resolutions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve had New Year’s fitness resolutions in the past and they didn’t stick a local gym has some tips for achieving your fitness intentions.

As with any other year, many of us will kick off 2024 will the intention of becoming stronger and healthier.

“Some of the people who have fallen off the wagon they come back,” said Crunch Fitness general manager Patsy Wallace.

If you’ve tried to stick with a schedule in the past and your motivation has fizzled out, Wallace says to inch your way toward your goals.

“You don’t have to come in here for two hours,” explained Wallace. “You can come in and you know, get a feel for the place, take a class, do some machines, work your way up to your comfortable sometimes it might take you a couple of months to really be comfortable in a situation.”

Wallace said the gym brings more than just muscle gain and weight loss, it’s also a great stress reliever.

“In today’s society, everybody knows that there’s a lot of stress going on right now. And exercise is one of the best ways almost a magic pill to help with stress, and anxiety and all kinds of things in your life,” added Wallace.

And 5 year member Nick McGuire agrees.

“The gym is a very good stress reliever for me. I go every single day, and I get all the stress out from working out,” assured McGuire.

“We don’t want people to have a New Year’s resolution and just come for the first month. We want them to stay here. So we want them to be happy and be comfortable here and see results.” added Wallace.

Members revealed consistency and mental motivation is the key to completing your goals.

“It’s more of a mental thing, you just got to overcome that, that stump. And once you overcome that stump, then it becomes more of a routine,” said McGuire.

“Consistency is key to anything especially if you’re trying to change something about yourself and put yourself in a healthier spot.” added Crunch member Nick Leftwich.

