Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Local woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize

Teresa Seamon won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon(Virginia Lottery)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston woman said she “almost passed out” after learning she’d won a Powerball prize.

Teresa Seamon won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Seamon matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

“I almost passed out when I realized I’d won!” she told Lottery officials. “I’m still in shock!”

Seamon told the Lottery she likes to select a combination of numbers using important family dates.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Mikah Furrow is battling a disease.
7-year-old’s family getting ready to say goodbye as he battles disease
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Spotty rain/snow showers develop today.
Spotty rain/snow showers move in today
Shooting investigated on Moorman Avenue in Roanoke... 12.28.23
Man being treated after being shot in Roanoke
First pediatric flu death announced in Virginia for current season

Latest News

First Alert: Tracking spotty rain and snow to move in today
FILE: Police lights
Seattle man arrested in Lynchburg stabbing
WWII veterans honored at National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
Bedford County designated as World War II Heritage City
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Man killed in Collinsville trailer fire