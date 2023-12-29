Birthdays
Meet a 9-year-old WWII history buff

By Melissa Gaona
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After attending a WWII reenactment with his grandfather at the age of 6, Ethan Bucklew has been obsessed with the era ever since.

At just 9 years old, Ethan has visited multiple WWII heroes, veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors. To this day, he continues to honor their legacy by educating himself and others on why this time in history is so important.

Ethan has an impressive collection of military items that were used during WWII and came on 7@four to showcase his prized possessions.

Be sure to watch 7@four on Thursday, January 25 as we visit his home and take a deeper dive into what a real WWII buff looks like on a daily basis.

Click here for other Hometown Veterans stories.

