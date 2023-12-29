Paul McCartney photographs make U.S. debut in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Photographs taken by Paul McCartney offer a unique perspective on the rise of Beatlemania and they are now on display at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk.

The exhibition is titled “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm” and has been on display for several weeks.

The Curatorial Affairs Director Mark Castro explained this exhibit is making its U.S. debut after its display in the National Portrait Gallery in London earlier this year.

“It’s a moment when the Beatles go from being a sort of local phenomenon to be a global super phenomena,” Castro said. “We’ve all seen photos of the crowds that greeted the Beatles, but now you’re seeing them for a very different perspective, you’re seeing them from the perspective of one of the Beatles themselves.”

There is no admission fee for the museum or this show. The exhibition runs through April 7th.

The Chrysler Museum has also scheduled special programming.

And a celebration on February 9th will mark the 60th anniversary of the Beatles’ first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show.

