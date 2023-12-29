Roanoke Police Department shares how they’re preparing for New Year’s Eve night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As New Years Eve approaches, police are preparing to tackle potential safety issues.

The Roanoke Police Department will have increased staff throughout downtown Roanoke, they’ve also reached out to the city’s sheriff’s office to have some of their deputies provide extra help in that area.

During last year’s holiday WDBJ7 reported about a shooting that left two teenagers and one man hurt. After these shootings, city leaders said they were brainstorming solutions to curve the violence.

Andrew Pulley with the Roanoke Police Department says areas where people fired guns in the past five years will be patrolled.

“We’ve got other officers were bringing in overtime to address what have been historically shots fired areas, people like to celebrate which is not a good idea at all to shoot guns at midnight, bullets go up then they come down,” said Pulley.

He says the are working on what they call a “heat map” of these shots fired areas to pinpoint accurate locations that were reported in the past. The plan is to patrol those areas, have an increased police presence downtown and several areas in Northwest where the most gun violence incidents occur throughout the year.

Pulley says with safety being everyone’s main priority, it’s also important to be aware of your surroundings while having a good time. “If you’re going to go out with your friends, stay with your friends, keep track of each other. Don’t leave with strangers, don’t take drinks from people you don’t know.”

On what is considered traditionally a drinking holiday, drunk driving is another issue police will be highly focused on that night. There will be officers out specifically looking for drunk drivers. Its been advised to do whats called “sober friends driving” meaning having a designated driver, or using Uber or Lyft if you’re under the influence.

