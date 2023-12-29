Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Seattle man arrested in Lynchburg stabbing

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Seattle man has been arrested after a stabbing in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

41-year-old Richard Valentine, of Washington State, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Police say they responded at 10:51 p.m. to the 700 block of Hollins Street for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Through the course of the investigation, officers discovered that an altercation ensued between Valentine and the victim which led to the stabbing. Police say the two men knew each other. Washington was arrested at the scene.

Valentine is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Mikah Furrow is battling a disease.
7-year-old’s family getting ready to say goodbye as he battles disease
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Spotty rain/snow showers develop today.
Spotty rain/snow showers move in today
Shooting investigated on Moorman Avenue in Roanoke... 12.28.23
Man being treated after being shot in Roanoke
First pediatric flu death announced in Virginia for current season

Latest News

WWII veterans honored at National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
Bedford County designated as World War II Heritage City
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Man killed in Collinsville trailer fire
Where to ring in New Year's Eve in Roanoke
Looking for where to ring in New Year’s Eve in Roanoke?
New Year's Eve Events
New Year's Eve Events Lined Up