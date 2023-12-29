Smith Mountain Lake Association gears up to tackle algal blooms ahead of 2024

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the cold weather, going to the lake may not be top of mind. But the Smith Mountain Lake Association is asking for your to help to tackle harmful algal bloom before summer returns.

Preparations are underway at the Smith Mountain Lake Association for the upcoming year, marked by a fervent focus on addressing potential harmful algal blooms that afflicted the lake during the previous season.

“We’re very busy behind the scenes, preparing for what could be another season of harmful algal blooms at Smith Mountain Lake,” stated Lake Quality Council Chair Keri Green.

Last summer, the lake grappled with harmful algal blooms for the first time, resulting in the closure of the Blackwater River Arm portion for months. Since then, more questions than answers have surfaced.

“Where are those nutrients coming from? Why are these blooms lasting so long? Those are the questions we’re aiming to answer in the spring,” explained Green.

A primary effort to combat the problem involves establishing a Harmful Algal Bloom Lab, equipped with necessary tools to identify and test cyanobacteria commonly found in these blooms. This initiative aims to reduce the time taken for delayed sampling.

“We’ll be collecting samples once every other week at our docks, all year round,” added Green.

However, they need your support to make this initiative a reality.

“It’s going to take us some time to get geared up. We need to train our volunteers, purchase supplies, and raise funds. That’s why we’ve launched our first-ever fundraising campaign, called ‘Make a Splash,’” shared Green.

Their inaugural campaign invites residents, visitors, and businesses to contribute to keeping the lake clean and safe.

“We’re looking to enhance safety, educational outreach, and water quality monitoring,” emphasized Green.

The association is also in talks with members of the general assembly, aiming to secure funding from the Governor’s budget for a state study of the lake. If successful, they hope Virginia Tech will lead this study to understand and resolve the issue of these blooms.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.