Looking for where to ring in New Year’s Eve in Roanoke?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you looking for somewhere fun to bring in the New Year? Well, there are plenty of places in Roanoke taking on the task of celebrating with you all night.

It may look empty now, but 5 Points Music Sanctuary will soon be bustling with a New Year’s Eve crowd.

“Part of our mission at 5 Points, we’re a non-profit, is to celebrate the power of sound, and bringing in people to share the power of sound with us and with their friends and family is a special opportunity that we cherish and don’t take for granted at all. We are blessed that so many people want to spend New Year’s with us, and we feel like they’re a part of our family as well,” said Venue Manager Kellee Barbour.

Barbour said New Year’s celebrates turning over the calendar into a new year with new opportunities. And folks are sure to experience some special moments at their “Earth, Wind and Fireside Collective: A New Years Celebration” event.

“We are planning a great show. We’re going to have a champagne toast, a balloon drop and we’ve got three sets of Fireside collective. The Asheville-based bluegrass band. The first set is Fireside Collective, the second set is going to include the Mojo Hornsmen, so we’re going to have horns. The third set is dedicated to the band everyone loves, Earth, Wind and Fire,” said Barbour.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on December 31 for $40 online and $45 at the door.

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop on New Years Eve in downtown, head over to Corned Beef and Co.

“We’ve been ongoing for over 30 years now and have been one of the go-to places in downtown Roanoke since we opened. We pretty much do it because it’s one of the places people really enjoy going to. We have a little something for everyone to do. We have 32 TVs throughout the building, 8 pool tables, shuffleboard, 2 dance floors. So, it’s a good environment for people to come out to spend time with family and friends to bring in the New Year,” said Corned Beef & Co. General Manager Salvatore Russo.

Corned Beef and Co. will open at 4 p.m. for anyone who’s looking to catch a late lunch or early dinner before all the New Year’s Eve festivities begin at 8:30 p.m.

“We’ll have a bunch of champagne for everybody. We’ll have two DJs, DJ Dollar Bill and DJ Shane performing at our center dance floor and then our upstairs dance floor provided by Quest entertainment,” said Russo.

Here are a few other New Year’s celebrations taking place in the area Sunday:

Hotel Roanoke is hosting its Annual New Year’s Eve Gala at 7 p.m.

Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill is closing out 2023 with its New Year’s Eve Bash with Empty Bottles event at 10 p.m.

Sidewinders New Year’s Party doors open at 7 p.m.

Old Salem Brewing is hosting a Wild Night In pajama themed party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Golden Cactus Brewing - New Year’s Eve Party: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m.

