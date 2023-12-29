Birthdays
Woman arrested after stand-off in Henry County

April Manning.
April Manning.(Henry County Sheriff's Office.)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Collinsville woman was arrested Friday morning after an hours-long stand-off with deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the department.

52-year-old April Manning was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and obstruction of justice.

Deputies say they responded at 8:03 a.m. to the 1100 block of Daniels Creek Road for reports of a woman armed with a gun inside a home in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Manning had barricaded herself inside the home and communicated with her through a window. Manning told deputies she had a gun and would not leave the home.

After several failed attempts to persuade Manning to surrender peacefully, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team threw chemicals into the home before entering and arresting Manning at 10:50 a.m.

Manning was taken to SOVAH Health in Martinsville for treatment of minor injuries.

