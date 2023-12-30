Cannabis Control Authority will be regulators of medical marijuana starting January 1st

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While the rules surrounding medical marijuana aren’t changing, the agency enforcing those rules will be. At the beginning of the year, the regulation of medical cannabis will transfer from the Board of Pharmacy to the Cannabis Control Authority.

The Cannabis Control Authority will be the overseers of medical cannabis also known as medical marijuana. The job of the CCA is to promote public health and safety through the commonwealth with regulation, policy, advice, and education on cannabis.

“We provide technical advice to the administration and to the General Assembly as they develop policies to address various cannabis related issues. On the educational front, which I think also includes outreach, we have been putting together lots of resources that address public safety and public health related issues on cannabis,” explained Jeremy Preiss, the acting chief of the Cannabis Control Authority.

Preiss says they’ve also been meeting and consulting with “pharmaceutical processors”—which are medical cannabis providers.

The state is divided into five health service areas. Each service area has its own medical cannabis provider. “There was litigation over the operation of the license and health service area one, which covers the Shenandoah Valley,” explained Preiss.

Qualifying medical marijuana users in the Shenandoah Valley had to travel and get it elsewhere. Although, the litigation concluded this past spring, there still isn’t a local provider for that area.

“It is going to be a priority of ours to run a competitive selection process that will identify an entity that can be the medical cannabis provider, the pharmaceutical processor for health service area one, and identify that entity as quickly as possible. So, that medical cannabis patients in health service area one can access medical cannabis more easily than they can today.”

With all of the stakeholders involved in the medical cannabis realm. The CCA is hoping for a smooth transfer of regulation. “A lot of people ask, what are they going to see that’s different come January 1 From December 31. My stop response, which I really believe is, hopefully they’re not going to see anything that is different.”

