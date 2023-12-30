Driver hospitalized after Brookneal crash

BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a Friday crash in Brookneal.

According to the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department, crews received reports of a truck that had flipped over multiple times on Lewis Ford Road around 11 a.m.

Firefighters say the driver was able to escape the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

The road was closed for roughly an hour and a half before reopening to traffic.

The name and condition of the driver has not been released.

