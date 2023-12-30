Konieczny, Booth score 17 each, lead Notre Dame to 76-54 victory over Virginia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — J.R. Konieczny and Carey Booth scored 17 points each and Notre Dame picked up a rare win over Virginia, defeating the Cavaliers 76-54.

Markus Burton added 15 points and eight assists for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame led 41-24 at halftime and held off a brief run by Virginia to win going away.

Virginia scored the first seven points of the second half to get within 41-31 before Notre Dame regrouped. The teams played mostly even for several minutes, then a 15-2 run sparked by Burton and Booth gave Notre Dame a 63-40 lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

Booth hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the run and Burton added five points. Notre Dame led by at least 20 points for the remainder of the game.

