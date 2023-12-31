Amoore helps No. 14 Virginia Tech women get off to quick start, top Pitt 91-41 in ACC opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter, Olivia Summiel had a double-double and No. 14 Virginia Tech coasted to a 91-41 win over Pitt in an ACC opener.

Amoore had a layup and 3-pointer in the Hokies’ game-opening 10-run and the lead was 22-5 after one quarter. Virginia Tech put the game away by outscoring the Panthers 31-13 in the third quarter. The Hokies hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and made 10-of 14 shots overall as their lead reached 65-29.

Virginia shot 71% (20 of 28) from the field in the second half, making 9 of 12 3-pointers. The Hokies went 14 of 29 behind the arc for the game, shooting 51.5% overall. Liatu King scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Panthers

